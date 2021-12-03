Facebook proposes to better protect candidate accounts

Meta, the brand new name of the US Facebook group, has called on French presidential candidates to join its new program for securing sensitive accounts, soberly called Facebook Protect. In a statement on Friday, December 3, the tech giant told all presidential candidates, as well as the administrators of their pages or profiles, that they are recommended to join the program.

In particular, this requires the use of two-factor authentication (username / password and code sent by SMS, for example) to access their account. It also provides for more detailed monitoring by Facebook of account activities, in order to be able to “detect suspicious activity more quickly”.

What are the actions of Facebook Protect?

Facebook Protect, launched in the United States ahead of the 2020 presidential election, will be rolled out in around 50 countries by the end of 2021, the American giant said. In general, it concerns “the groups of people most targeted by malicious actors”, which includes, in addition to candidates for elections, “human rights defenders, journalists, or government officials”, according to Meta.

The group has also published a guide to safety tips on Facebook and Instagram for women in politics, in partnership with the “Local Women” network. Two-factor authentication is already an option open to all users. Meta did not say how many Facebook users would be affected by the Facebook Protect program, but did say it will continue to update and add new people on an ongoing basis. He does not want to specify the criteria for selecting beneficiaries, so as not to give information to malicious actors likely to attack them.