Latest Trending Report on Digital Business Support System Market Growing Technology Trends and Business Opportunities by 2023 | Amdocs, Ericsson, Huawei, NetCracker and Others.

Digital Business Support System Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2023.

The Global Digital Business Support System Market is expected to grow from US$ 2.8 Billion in 2018 to US$ 5.8 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.2% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players profiled in the Digital Business Support System Market:

Amdocs (US)

Huawei (China)

Ericsson (Sweden)

NetCracker (US)

CSG International (US)

Nokia (Finland)

IBM (US)

Capgemini (France)

ZTE Corporation (China)

Optiva (Canada)

Openet (UK)

Sigma Systems (Canada)

Cerillion (UK)

Sterlite Tech (India)

Accenture (Ireland)

Comarch (Poland)

Infosys (India)

Oracle (US)

Mahindra Comviva (India)

Qvantel (Finland)

Bearing Point (Finland)

FTS (Israel)

MATRIXX Software (US)

MIND CTI (Israel)

TCS (India)

The US is the most developed country in terms of technology adoption and investments. The Government of US is always working toward digitization, for which it takes several initiatives. With the advent of private Long-Term Evolution (LTE) and Fifth Generation (5G) services, the adoption of digital Business Support System solutions is considered integral.

The competition in APAC region is fragmented, and the cloud providers are looking at expanding the base of their solutions to most of these countries as a result of improvement in infrastructures and other business strategic moves. The major APAC countries that are expected to witness high growth rates include India, China, Singapore, Australia, and Japan.

List of Tables:

Table 1 Digital Business Support System Market Size and Growth Rate, 2016–2023 (USD Million, Y-O-Y %)

Table 2 Industrial Use Cases: Telecom Vertical

Table 3 Market Size By Component, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 4 Solutions: Market Size By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 5 Services: Market Size By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 6 Digital Business Support System Market Size, By Solution, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 7 Revenue and Billing Management: Market Size By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 8 Customer Management: Market Size By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 9 Order Management: Market Size By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 10 Product Management: Market Size By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

….more

