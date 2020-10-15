Latest Empty Capsules Market History, Overview and Future Developments by 2023 Analysis and Forecast

Empty Capsules Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2023.

The empty capsules market is projected to reach US$ 2.79 Billion by 2023 from an estimated US$ 1.95 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.4%. The growing adoption of capsule formulations among the growing geriatric population, the growth of the pharmaceutical market along with the increasing R&D activities & clinical trials, and advancements in capsule delivery technologies are the major factors driving the market for empty capsules.

The empty capsules market in the APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The presence of many global capsule manufacturers in China and India, growth in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, the relatively less stringent regulations in the nutraceutical industry in this region, an increasing focus on generics, and rising healthcare awareness are expected to drive the adoption of empty capsules in the Asia Pacific.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the global market by type, functionality, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information about the factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To forecast the size of the market in five major regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

To profile the key players in the global market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies and market shares

Top Key Players in the “Empty Capsules Market”

Capsugel (US)

ACG Worldwide (India)

Qualicaps (Japan)

Suheung Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

CapsCanada Corporation (Canada)

Qingdao Yiqing Medicinal Capsules Co. Ltd. (China)

Shanxi Guangsheng Medicinal Capsules Co. Ltd. (China)

Healthcaps India Ltd. (India)

Snail Pharma Industry Co. Ltd. (China)

Roxlor (US)

Sunil Healthcare Ltd. (India)

Medi-Caps Ltd. (India)

Nectar Lifesciences Ltd. (India)

Natural Capsules Ltd. (India)

Bright Pharma Caps Inc. (US)

