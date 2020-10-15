Insurance Analytics Market Size, Share, Up-coming Trends, Analysis, Regions, Leading Players, Outlook –Future and Forecast 2023

Insurance Analytics Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2023.

The Global Insurance Analytics Market to grow from USD 6.63 Billion in 2018 to USD 11.96 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during the forecast period.

This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Worldwide Insurance Analytics Market:

IBM (US)

Microsoft (US)

Oracle (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

Salesforce (US)

SAS Institute (US)

OpenText (Canada)

Verisk Analytics (US)

Tableau Software (US)

Pegasystems (US)

Hexaware (India)

Guidewire (US)

MicroStrategy (US)

Sapiens International (Israel)

LexisNexis (US)

Palantir (US)

TIBCO Software (US)

Applied Systems (US)

Birst (US)

BOARD International (Switzerland)

Mitchell International (US)

QlikTech (US)

Vertafore (US)

PrADS Inc. (US)

BRIDGEi2i (India)

Insurance companies are now widely adopting various technology solutions including analytics for their internal and customer-facing services. For example, multi-line carriers that supply both consumer policies — for homes, cars and small groups — in addition to business services, such as P&C insurance, run many applications to handle underwriting, claims, and CRM.

The APAC region is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the global insurance analytics market during the forecast period, due to its growing technology adoption rate. Rapid economic developments, globalization, digitalization, and the increased adoption of cloud-based technologies are expected to drive the insurance analytics market in the APAC region.

