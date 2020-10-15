Sony begins shipping the Xperia 5 II to users; official wallpapers available for download

Update (10/14/2020 at 9:50 p.m.) – Renan Dores

About two weeks after the presale began, Sony appears to have started shipping its Xperia 5 II to users who purchased the device in advance. The novelty was discovered by the Xperia Blog website, which found dozens of consumers on the Sony Xperia family subdirectory who said they already received the Xperia 5 II.

Additionally, the publication also reports that several retailers, such as Carphone Warehouse and Sony’s own official store, already list the smartphone as “in stock” instead of reporting its presale. However, some establishments, such as Amazon UK, set the time for the launch of the device for Saturday, October 17.

Anyway, with the Sony Xperia 5 II in the hands of some users, it was already possible to access its firmware. Based on Android 10, system version 58.0.A.12.23 has an August security patch. With the files in hand, Xperia Blog was able to extract the wallpapers from the device. The list contains 26 images, and unfortunately there aren’t many new features compared to the Xperia 1 II, with only a new wallpaper designed for the Xperia 5 II.

You can check out the images in the gallery below, and you can download them in high resolution (2160×2520 pixels) at this link.

It should be remembered that the Sony Xperia 5 II has also arrived in Taiwan, surprising the public with its higher price point compared to the rest of the world, with values ​​equivalent to US $ 1,030 (~ R $ 5,759). In addition, rumors already indicate that the Japanese giant is already working on its flagship product for the beginning of 2021, the Xperia 1 III. The device is expected to make significant improvements to the cameras and its display, which is expected to be up to 15% brighter than its predecessor.

Initially announced in a few markets, the Sony Xperia 5 II is now available to Taiwanese consumers. Now Sony Europe has finally started to pre-sell the new top of the line on the old continent.

In addition, in order to appeal to the European consumer, the manufacturer is also offering free headphones to those who reserve the device until October 19.

In the UK, users take the Sony WH-H910N home with them, while in most parts of mainland Europe consumers receive Sony WF-1000XM3 noise canceling headphones.

From now on, in terms of price, two values ​​are practiced:

United Kingdom – £ 799 (~ $ 5,806) European Union – € 899 (~ $ 5,961)





Another important highlight is that Sony only sells the dual SIM model throughout Europe, which appeals to local consumers who are still experimenting with the 5G network.

It should be remembered that the Xperia 5 II is a good top end with the Snapdragon 865 processor and a series of exclusive features. You can consult the complete technical file below:

Xperia 5 II

6.1 inch OLED display with FHD resolution + 21: 9 aspect ratio display, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR and 240Hz sampling Snapdragon 865 processor 8GB RAM 128 or 256GB internal storage 8 MP front camera Three cameras rear 12 MP main sensor (f / 1.7 and 24 mm) 12 MP wide-angle sensor (124 ° angle, f / 2.2 and 16 mm) 12 MP tele sensor (f / 2.4 and 70 mm) digital on the side, 5G sub-6GHz, P2 input, stereo sound, Dolby Atmos, IP68, USB-C 4000 mAh battery with Android 10 18W fast charge running under the Sony interface Dimensions: 158 x 68 x 8 mm Weight: 163g

