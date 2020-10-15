Camera and productivity! Samsung updates Galaxy Fold with new Brother features

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 2 with a number of features inherited from the Galaxy Z Flip, although the model formed the original Galaxy Fold, which launched last year. And what about the South Korean giant’s first foldable cellphone experience?

The original Galaxy Fold received a software update that brings some of these features to last year’s smartphone, which now has One UI 2.1. Among the main novelties arriving for the foldable is the App Pair, which allows users to launch up to three apps at the same time.

App Pair can be accessed through the dash panel, which can display up to 22 of the apps most used by users. It is also possible to choose the split screen layout according to your will to choose how to start, for example, YouTube, browser and email in multi-window mode, and this division can also be horizontal.

Another novelty that comes with the software update is Samsung DeX wireless mode, which connects to smart TVs without the need for a cable. Thus, it is possible to use the cell phone as a touchpad to control what is happening on the big screen.

In addition, there are new features on the camera, such as auto framing, which can track movements and automatically zoom in or out, depending on the number of people in the frame. The phone has also acquired other features, such as Capture View, Dual Preview and Rear Cam Selfie, which allow you to use the rear camera for selfies and see the image on the external screen.

In video, it will be possible, in Video Pro mode, to record in 21: 9 at 24 fps, in addition to Single Take, which allows you to take several photos and videos in one take up to 15 seconds. And, in connectivity, the update made it easier to share Wi-Fi passwords.

