AnTuTu reveals the smartphones with the best cost-benefit ratio of September; Redmi and iQOO dominate

One of the main benchmarks in the smartphone market, and source of leaks such as the performance forecast for Huawei’s highly anticipated Kirin 9000 and Samsung’s Exynos 1080, AnTuTu typically publishes a monthly list of the most powerful smartphones, as well as a selection of devices. best cost-benefit ratio in the most varied price ranges.

Today, it’s time for the Chinese company to update its list with the phones offering the best performance for the price, and following the trend seen in July, Redmi and iQOO, subsidiaries of Xiaomi and vivo, respectively, continue to offer the best options in the field. it is to pay less.

As usual, it should be remembered that the list is intended for the Chinese market, which justifies the absence of more well-known brands in the West, as well as the use of the yuan as a currency. Additionally, a device may appear more than once in different categories, due to the launch of variants with more storage and RAM, or even sometimes adding 5G connectivity.

Check out the full list of top-grossing smartphones in September 2020 below: