Snapchat uses LiDAR sensor to create exclusive filter for iPhone 12

Last Tuesday, October 13, Apple hosted an online event in which it showcased the four new phones that make up the iPhone 12 line.

Among the many novelties presented with the new smartphones, the presence of the LiDAR sensor stands out, which allows to map physical locations with depth through the camera of the device and, with this, to measure the distance between the mobile phone and the devices. objects present in the environment, for example. .

This function is useful, for example, to create applications that use augmented reality technology and is able, for example, to insert “fictitious” objects behind real elements in the scene.

With the arrival of the new Apple phones equipped with the LiDAR sensor, application developers can now take advantage of the technology to implement augmented reality services in their own applications. And that’s exactly what Snapchat will do. The app will be the first to take advantage of new features in Apple phones to create a unique filter for the new iPhone 12.

At the event, Apple even showcased an image of a supposed lens for the Snapchat camera, and while its name was not mentioned in the presentation, it’s likely that this app filter is very similar to what was disclosed. In the register, a woman sits on a chair and is surrounded by “fictitious” birds and plants.

So far, however, there is no forecast of the availability of the new lenses for the iPhones 12 or, at least, if that will also happen to the new model of iPad Pro, launched this year, which also has ‘an integrated LiDAR sensor.

It should be remembered that the new phones were not the only novelty presented at the event and Apple took the opportunity to launch its new smart speaker, the HomePod Mini.