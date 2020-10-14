Ransomware is spreading against businesses, governments and even hospitals; Brazil leads | Detective TudoCellular

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, people have had to migrate from their work environment to their homes. However, taking the business home resulted in a series of cybersecurity issues.

One of the biggest cyber attacks that are hitting the corporate world right now is ransomware. Its performance exceeds corporations per se and extends to governments and even hospitals, for example.

The issue was addressed on the second day of Konference @ Casa, promoted by Kaspersky for Latin America. And, like Part 1, Detective TudoCelular also covered the event to bring you the information below:

Professional ransomware

Kaspersky highlighted the growing emergence of ransomware attacks – one of today’s leading cyberattacks – against businesses, governments and hospitals in the Latin American region. This has happened more than for individuals, due to the ease cybercriminals find in raising funds through the practice.

They typically get more through access i.e. direct sharing of malicious files with 59%. In the sequence, web browsing (28%) and email (15%) detections appear.





About 80% of the attacks detected in the region occur through a remote access protocol, called RDP. It is used for around 2 million attacks per day in Latin America.

One of the main factors responsible for the spread of this problem is the installation of operating systems that are no longer supported on computers, such as Windows XP and Windows 7 versions – the latter is responsible for most of the devices still in use and victims of attacks.





Brazil has higher attack rates

In the region, Brazil is also the country suffering the most from ransomware attacks. He alone concentrates 46.69% of the problems. In other words, almost half of the security problems associated with this type of malware occur on Brazilian territory.

In order, Mexico (22.57%) and Colombia (8.07%) appear. The three nations are therefore considered to be the ones that need to pay the most attention to this issue, in order to protect themselves more often and more effectively.





Ransomware as a Service

Kaspersky also pointed out that the evolution of ransomware and its creators has created a business that generates a different kind of illegal income. The creators of this malware are often no longer the direct attackers.

They start selling the malicious code to someone else, who will be responsible for applying it to the companies and stealing their data. This chain of actions has been called Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS).





Extortion

One of the ways that cybercriminals take advantage of this crime is to hijack corporate personal data. They enter the information into a database and send it to the company that was the victim of the attack.

In this, they charge a “ransom” for not disclosing the data, which is nothing more than extortion. They further state that upon payment of the requested price the information will be retrieved from their database. What was previously asked for around $ 500, today the tally reaches millions of dollars, as the case shown below:





The criminals still say that if the amount is not deposited in the period in question, the amounts could double. Additionally, some also charge cryptocurrencies – they currently use more monero than bitcoin.

And when the company decides to pay, it finds itself in the attacker’s hands, unsure whether the promise will be kept and, in a way, ends up being an accomplice to the act.

Security Sep 15

Security Sep 29

Can ransomware kill?

Does malware, even in the electronic environment, have the ability to kill someone in real life? Kaspersky recalled a recent case in Germany in September, in which a hospital fell victim to ransomware and its systems failed to work.

The healthcare facility was unable to treat a patient in need of intensive care when she was the victim of an attack that disabled her systems. Due to the lack of normal operations, they had to transfer her to another hospital 30 km away, but she did not resist until she arrived.

It was the first case in history of a death linked to a cyberattack. Düsseldorf police have investigated the case and may hold cybercriminals responsible for the murder.

How to avoid this?

To complement, Kaspersky even gave advice on how to avoid this type of attack on businesses, governments and hospitals. According to the company, in response to TudoCelular, a company’s mission-critical systems should be designed to continue operating even at a lower capacity, like KasperskyOS – a proprietary platform immune to attacks from the digital security specialist.

“As in the case of hospitals, this can also happen with critical systems (infrastructure). Critical systems must be designed for this purpose, with regular degradation, i.e. the ability to continue operating even at a lower capacity. There are secure operating systems that can be used to design these types of systems. “

Kaspersky

In addition, other basic security measures are recommended, such as updating your computer’s programs and operating system, using scanning software, and making backup copies of your computer. your data. Another tip is not to click on links without verification and not to open email attachments that are not from trusted sources.

Kaspersky also recommends that you do not pay the “ransom” for data, in case you have been the victim of a cyber attack. You or your business will be spending money with no guarantee that you will get the information back and avoid further damage.

Has your business or company you know ever suffered a ransomware attack? Tell us about your experience!