OnePlus 7 line confirmed to update to Android 11 later this year

After starting to release the stable version of OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, the Chinese company has just confirmed that the OnePlus 7 family, launched in 2019, will begin to be rewarded with the new version of its interface and, therefore, the Google operating system later this year.

The novelty was shared by the company with the Android Authority portal. According to the site, the Chinese assured that its schedule of updates from the OnePlus 7 series to Android 11 will begin in December 2020, but did not specify which will be the first to be considered. Still, OnePlus 7T owners should be the lucky first.

As a result, it’s reasonable to expect the company’s mobile phone update schedule to extend into the first few months of 2021, when the rest of the OnePlus 7 phones are expected to be added to the schedule.

It is important to note that OnePlus has not specified whether this version released this year will be a beta update or a stable update, but it is very likely that it is only a test version, as it is. has been produced with the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro before. to start receiving the final version of the update.

Among the novelties present at OxygenOS, users can expect improvements in the Always On Display mode. However, it is necessary to wait for the test version to get a preview of the features that will reach the 2019 models of the Chinese company.

It should be remembered that the company announced today, October 14, its new flagship, the OnePlus 8T, which is already hitting the market with Android 11 via the factory OxygenOS 11. The smartphone is equipped with the Snapdragon 865 processor and options ranging from 8 GB to 12 GB of RAM.