Cybersecurity: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 can be used for password theft

It’s no surprise that the power of GeForce RTX 30 graphics cards is truly incredible. But besides running games and allowing more complex modifications, they can also be used for illegal practices.

At least, that’s what an update to Passcovery Suite 20.09 says for Microsoft Office, OpenOffice, PDR, ZIP, iOS, and other applications and file formats backups. The software has added GPU acceleration support for newer NVIDIA graphics cards, including the RTX 3090.

According to the report, research still in the testing phase of clock signals between CPU and GPU has led to progress in the acceleration of branded graphics cards, for use in brute force password attacks for ZIP files. with classic encryption.

The experiments generated 669 million passwords per second. Additionally, there was a 30% increase in password search speed for TrueCrypt PBKDF / Whirlpool / AES volumes and 4% for Microsoft Office 2007-2019.

Must be local

One of the requirements for this type of video card usage is that Passcovery is used to crack passwords on files stored locally. This already makes it difficult for cyber criminals to access the RTX 3090 to gain access to the hardware.

So what is your assessment of this discovery of the use of GPUs for brute force attacks? Tell us your opinion in the comments box.