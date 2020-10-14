Sega turns 60 with free Sonic 2 and mini-games available

If 2020 is marked by the arrival of the ninth generation of consoles, with the launch of the PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S, the year is also important for the most nostalgic. We not only have the eve of Sonic’s 30th birthday, with big plans for 2021, but also Sega’s 60th birthday, which today announced part of the celebrations of this very special date.

The company is already making the games Sonic the Hedgehog 2, a classic from Mega Drive, and NiGHTS into Dreams, one of the main titles of Sega Saturn, the penultimate console launched by the Japanese, available for free via Steam. To use Sonic just search the store for it, while NiGHTS requires the Steam account to be linked to this link.

Sega also announced that it will offer four free mini-games developed especially for the celebrations, all based on one of the company’s franchises. All four titles will also be available through Steam, but will only be available for a limited time and will be permanently removed at 2 p.m. (GMT) on October 19.

The first of these is Armor of Heroes, which arrives tomorrow, October 15th. It is a tank fighting game with local multiplayer for up to 4 players. Then on the 16th, the company will release Endless Zone, a side-scrolling shooter that pays homage to the classic Fantasy Zone.

On the 17th, Sega will release Streets of Kamurocho, a beat’em up starring the characters Kiryu and Majima in a cross between Streets of Rage and Yakuza. Finally, on the 18th we will have Golden Axed, developed on the basis of a prototype of the canceled Golden Ax: Reborn, from Sega Studios Australia.

Along with this, Sega is also doing a major promotion of its most recent titles even through Steam for games such as Persona 4 Golden, Sonic Mania and Yakuza Kiwami 2. In addition, for the more nostalgic, the company has a gallery alternative covers for all your titles by reinventing them for the production company’s consoles.