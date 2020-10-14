iPhone 12: Xiaomi taps Apple on social media after Ma disappears with chargers

Yesterday (13) Apple not only made the new iPhone 12 official, but also took the time to take the charger and phone out of the box of all its smartphones still on sale.

In Brazil, the news came with an added flavor: all iPhones have increased in price on the official Apple website. So, at first, the Brazilian has little reason to celebrate the big apple event.

Taking advantage of the moment, Xiaomi took the opportunity to nudge its rival: in the international account of the brand, the profile published an unboxing of the Mi 10T Pro, reinforcing the fact that the product leaves the factory with a charger included.

In Brazil, the brand’s official profile highlighted the Redmi Note 9 Pro, one of the most recent Chinese launches in the country. In response to one user, he even pointed out that this is the type of device that doesn’t even need a lot of power frequently.

Jokes aside, it’s a fact that yesterday all was not good news for consumers. IPhones continue to include a Lightning x USB-C cable in the box, which has also attracted criticism as the most common is that the “box” that goes into the outlet typically uses the USB-A standard. Thus, Apple’s move would still encourage some consumers to buy a charger with it, currently worth R $ 219.

In addition, for the first year, Apple did not highlight the progress of its batteries. The company did not take advantage of the event to talk about the autonomy of the devices, which, of course, left many curious about the tanks of the new iPhones 12. Information on the official Apple site shows that new cellphones should maintain a battery life similar to the previous generation, which certainly does not. it was bad.

And you, what did you think of this free Xiaomi tease with Apple? Can’t wait to see prices for the new iPhone 12 in Brazil? Tell us in the comments!

(updated October 14, 2020, 4:08 p.m.)