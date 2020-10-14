Startup Faster: Windows 10 Insider now alerts when an app starts with the system

Windows 10 is the world’s most widely used operating system on computers, but unfortunately it still presents serious problems for many users, one of them being the slow start of the system on some machines with older hardware. modest. In order to resolve part of the problem, Microsoft has added a warning that may help users better control what starts when their computer is turned on.

The option was found by Bleepingcomputer and reported today by them on the latest Windows 10 Build Insider. The alert is displayed when an application registers to automatically start with the system, which may slow some when turning on the computer. See what it looks like:

A notification will appear in the corner of the screen and when you tap it, you are taken to the settings where it is possible to disable the start of the app in question.

However, it’s worth saying that novelty has its limits, according to Jen Gentleman, senior community manager at Microsoft: the alert is only given for applications. Thus, only those that appear in the menu will be cited:

Settings> Applications> Startup

Gentleman also points out that programs added through RunOnce, services and scheduled tasks will not be affected and will not be included in alerts.

It’s worth saying that not having the Insider version of Windows 10 2004 doesn’t mean you’re unprotected or just can’t manage what connects to your computer. To do this, just press the taskbar with the right mouse button, then click on the Task Manager and disable the programs you don’t want to start with Windows on the Startup tab.

Finally, let’s not forget that Windows received the block against unwanted applications in the May update.