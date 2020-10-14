International

Coronavirus: Brazil reaches 151,747 deaths in 5,140,863 confirmed cases | Daily report

rej October 14, 2020

Update (10/14/2020) – RB

At the end of Wednesday afternoon (14), the National Council of Secretaries of Health (Conass) updated the daily figures on the pandemic of the new coronavirus in Brazil. According to the latest data, the country now has 5,140,863 confirmed cases and 151,747 deaths from Covid-19.

In the past 24 hours alone, an additional 27,235 people have been infected and 749 deaths from the disease. The case fatality rate across the country for now remains at 3.0%.

