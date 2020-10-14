Windows 10 Build 19042.572 (20H2) is coming, what’s new?

Microsoft has released a new “preview” version of Windows 10. It is offered through the Windows Insider Program via the Beta and Release Preview channels.

Windows 10 Build 19042.572 focuses on stability, responsiveness, and security. We find performance improvements and bug fixes. There are no new features.

The giant accompanies it with the latest patches released on the occasion of Patch Tuesday in October 2020. For example, there is a critical patch against a possible elevation of permissions in the win32k component. Another fix targets a bug that affects the way “null” ports are created with the user interface.

There are also other security elements. They refer to “Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Graphics Components, Windows Media, Windows Basics, Windows Authentication, Windows Virtualization and the Windows Kernel”.

Windows 10 Build 19042.572, bug fixes

Finally, an issue with the Group Policy Service was resolved. Specified via this microcosft

“We fixed an issue with Group Policy Service that could recursively delete critical files from% systemroot% systm32 in alphabetical order. (…) These file deletions can lead to a planatge with the error “0x5A (CRITICAL_SERVICE_FAILED)” when starting.

The October 2020 update, also known as Windows 10 20H2, reached its final stage of development a few weeks ago. The operating system is currently being tested through the Windows Insider Program.

No schedule is known for general public use. Redmond is expected to start operations later this month. Patience is necessary as the process is carried out step by step. In other words, not everyone can download and install the operating system on day one.

The Windows 10 October 2020 update will become a minor feature update.