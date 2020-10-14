Astronomers announce discovery of 24 new “better than Earth” planets

Scientists around the world were surprised when a recent survey of Venus detected the presence of phosphine, a gas commonly associated with the presence of life, which is quite impressive given the extreme weather conditions on the planet. Further studies will be carried out, while further research in search of other celestial bodies capable of harboring living beings continues at full speed.

Now, astronomers at the University of Washington in the United States have announced the discovery of 24 new planets with conditions even more habitable than the Earth itself. These places not only orbit stars more suitable for life than our Sun, but they are even bigger, hotter, wetter and older than our world.

“We need to focus on some planets which have the most promising conditions for complex life. However, we have to be careful not to get caught up in the search for a second Earth because there may be planets more suitable for life than ours, ”said Dirk Schulze-Makuch, geobiologist at the University of Washington.

Scientists explained the methods used to find these planets, revealing some of the study’s findings. The clearest point is that the research should not focus on a planet with conditions close to those of Earth, but on a “superhabitable” planet. For this, the celestial body must be in the habitable zone of the orbiting star, in addition to being relatively old, thus giving time for life to evolve, large enough for its core to cool slowly and maintains the magnetic field and slightly warmer than the Earth, with an average temperature of 20ºC.

With all of this, the ideal planet would balance these conditions so that there is a wealth of biodiversity with possible times of difficulty, so that the survival of species can be regulated by natural selection. Even so, such elements would not guarantee the existence of complex life, for “these variations may have been too small to favor the advancement of the complexity of life or too great for living things to maintain themselves thus causing extinction ”, according to the authors. astronomers.

In any case, research will remain constant, with high expectations around new telescopes, like James Webb, which will be launched into orbit in the coming years, allowing more detailed analyzes to be carried out. Yet, at least initially, the first signs of alien life shouldn’t be related to beings like humans, but to more basic organisms, such as the one seen on Venus.