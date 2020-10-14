Photoshop Camera is updated with timer and the ability to change lenses

Photoshop Camera has come to compete with creative filters from Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram, but unlike its competition, it doesn’t offer a social platform for these posts. The app is much more focused on the editing experience, which has artificial intelligence resources to suggest the best filters from the context, and also with a very efficient background and automatic object clipping.

However, the latest app update adds improvements to the software’s camera function. Yes, it is possible to use the app itself to get footage, regardless of the very quality of the recordings you end up getting with your smartphone’s native tool. Even so, small steps are welcome here.

For example, it becomes possible to add a timer for the shooting of the camera, and in addition the exchange between the lenses in mobile phones with several of them. The only thing, however, is that the app is not yet ready to face this latest innovation on all smartphones. But the compatibility list tends to get wider with future updates.

In addition to these new features, of course, the update includes performance improvements and bug fixes.

Adobe also warns that Sensei, its artificial intelligence platform, has received enhancements to identify what is background and what is not when applying filters that change landscapes.

Finally, the update adds support for languages ​​such as Korean, Italian, Russian, as well as Traditional and Simplified Chinese.

And you, are you already using Photoshop Camera or is the app not yet available for your device? Tell us in the comments!