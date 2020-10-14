AMD Ryzen 5600: more affordable model may launch in 2021

AMD introduced the new Ryzen 5000 for desktops this week. They bring the new Zen 3 architecture, which promises to raise the bar even further, bringing graphics and productivity to those who demand the most from their machines.

However, many leaks are already thinking further, on the Ryzen 5600, which had information revealed today indicating the launch in 2021. The model must be a more accessible and basic version, since the Ryzen 5 5600X is a much more advanced model. and was advertised for $ 299 a few days ago.

The person responsible for the information is leaker @ harukaze5719, who quoted the price of $ 220 for this most basic version, which translates to R $ 1,230.64 in direct conversion, a very good value for those who wish to have a powerful computer without spending much more value, even more in times of pandemic, when electronics prices are increasingly expensive.

> From foreign source

1) R5 5600 will be released early 2021, price $ 220

2) R5 5600X is similar or better than i7 10700 (1T, nT, Gaming) pic.twitter.com/gqy2N1hY5H

– 포시 포시 (@ harukaze5719) October 12, 2020

The release is expected to take place when the new ISLANDSA firmware version is released to add motherboard compatibility with ADM 400 processors with the new Ryzen 5000, specifically speaking of the X470 and B450 models.

It should be remembered that for now these are just leaks, but expectations for a more accessible model are high, as the mid and top models of the Ryzen 5000 series have already been made official, so a Ryzen 5600 would close the family for all “tastes and pockets”.