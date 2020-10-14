Blue Origin’s New Shepard breaks record for seventh space trip

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin accomplished a major achievement that week after a series of postponements.

The New Shepard rocket made its seventh flight to the planet, and thanks to it, it broke the reuse record that until then was Elon Musk’s SpaceX Falcon 9. Designed for lighter flights, however, the New Shepard falls short of its competitor’s uses as a vehicle for delivering cargo to space stations.

Nevertheless, its role in its last launch was significant: Blue Origin tested a landing sensor developed by NASA for the Artemis mission, which aims to take astronauts to our moon in four years.

Additionally, the rocket went into space with a new system for horticulture and cooling of aircraft components that in the future could be used in long-range missions, primarily for food and the safety of aircraft. astronauts.

As for its journey, it was fairly brief: Seven minutes after launch, the New Shepard returned to Earth and landed about 2 miles from its launch point. Ten minutes after his departure, it was the turn of the passenger capsule – not yet inhabited – to return, thanks to a system of additional parachutes and rockets which soften the impact of the landing.

Keep in mind that in 2019, Jeff Bezos sold $ 2.8 billion in Amazon stock to fund Blue Origin, which alongside SpaceX and at least nine other companies have committed to in the coming years. to test their rockets for the project in partnership with NASA is expected to take humans to the moon again.

And you, what did you think of the last mission of the New Shepard and the record set by the rocket? Tell us in the comments!