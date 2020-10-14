Emergency aid: children born in July receive another part of the Caixa benefit

The beneficiaries of cycle 3 and born in July are now (14) receiving another part of the emergency aid. Caixa Econômica Federal makes the payment, which covers around 3.6 million people.

Of this total, 2.3 million will be considered with the first installment amounting to R $ 300, while the rest will still have access to the total amount of R $ 600. According to the federal government, the benefit will continue to be paid until December, when Cycle 6, and there will be no further payments.

The reduction in the amount of the payment of the cash transfer program was determined by means of provisional measure No. 1000. The measure contemplates the payment of four more installments whose value is equal to half of the original. For single mothers, however, the amount is R $ 600, still half of what was previously paid.

To move the benefit received, users can use the Caixa Tem application, which allows payment of slips, online purchases and also in machines present in more than a million establishments, since the application allows the generation of a virtual card and payments via QR Code.

Anyone who needs to withdraw the cash value from branches of the state bank will have the amounts released from November 24. Emergency aid schedules divided into deposit dates and releases for withdrawals and transfers.

In order to know what installment will be received and the amount of the benefit, it is necessary to know when the users started to receive the aid. It should also be noted that the interim measure and the reduction in payments excluded millions of beneficiaries. Consult the cycle 3 calendar:

Anyone who has received 4 installments receives the fifth, the last of R $ 600; Those who have already received 3 installments receive the fourth to last amount of R $ 600; The one who has already received 2 installments receives the third; Whoever has already received 1 package receives it for the second time; Newly approved people receive the first installment, R $ 600.