OnePlus 8T passes durability test showing plastic, glass and metal body

Featured earlier this Wednesday afternoon, the OnePlus 8T made changes from models launched earlier this year to keep fans of the brand up to date with a new option merging some of the highlights of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. , but now with a new design and a targeted price that positions the smartphone just above the OnePlus North middleman.

And on the same date of its official announcement, the OnePlus 8T is already passing through the hands of Zack Nelson of the JerryRigEverything channel, taking on some of the main doubts regarding the build and finish of the device.

In the video we can see that the smartphone has a traditional glass panel which, as always, has slight scratches at level 6 of the Mohs hardness scale, with deeper scratches at level 7. And while the coin that protects the speakerphone for calls are made of metal, we see that the entire region of the frame of the smartphone is made of metal, including the buttons.

On the back we have a glass construction, both for the curved panel and for the module cover that houses the four main lenses, with all the OnePlus logo and logo markings inscribed under the glass.

In the most crucial flex test, the OnePlus 8T survives almost intact after being squeezed to the max, but with a few openings visible between the glass back cover and the metal frame.

Still delivering high performance specs, the OnePlus 8T adopts a smooth 120Hz display, features a set of main cameras with new positioning, and arrives as one of the biggest highlights of the WarpCharge 65, which lets you recharge. 4500mAh battery in less than 40 minutes. Learn more about the OnePlus 8T here.

