With Ryzen? Patent says AMD can revive mini-gamer project

The recent registration of a patent by AMD may indicate that it intends to dig up a very old project.

The company patented the technologies of the AMD Quantum project, which would be a micro PC focused on gaming performance. The idea received its first rumors in 2015, and at the time, it was commented that the device would use a Core i7 4690K, from competitor Intel.

At that time, the company still wasn’t so well known for its Ryzen processors, so this partnership would make a lot of sense. Quantum should adopt a cubic shape, 24 centimeters long, 16 centimeters high. The patent also shows a liquid cooling system and a large heat sink to remove heat from that little box.

The patent, released in 2020, says that despite the long hiatus, AMD hasn’t given up on the idea. The company, however, is a strong partner and is inserting important technologies into the Xbox Series S and X, in addition to the PlayStation 5. In other words, it has a great friendship with Sony and Microsoft. It remains to be seen if a gamer product from him would bother his partner companies.

Keep in mind that AMD may be considering purchasing Xilinx, which has cutting edge technology in data centers and for cloud services. In an era when Google, Microsoft, and even Amazon are investing in games via streaming, it wouldn’t be surprising if AMD’s new hardware gets a makeover to work through the cloud as well.

In any case, despite the public patent, the company still does not decide on the possible resumption of the Quantum project. Konami is trying to enter the gaming hardware market, with its first PCs aimed at this audience.

