Next G Alliance group of American operators and suppliers for “leadership” in 6G

Today, the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS), the group that sets telecommunications standards in North America, announced the creation of Next G Alliance, a group of operators and manufacturers that will work on development of the 6G network. Members include AT&T, Verizon, USCellular, Bell Canada, T-Mobile, Nokia, Ericsson, Samsung, Qualcomm, Microsoft, Facebook and others, and more companies will join the group in the coming months.

According to a press release published by the group, the Next G Alliance will be present at all stages of the implementation of the 6G network on the market, from its research and development to its preparation to reach consumers. In addition, its main objective is “to establish American leadership” in the advancement of 5G and in the development of 6G.

In principle, Next G Alliance activities will focus on developing a roadmap for 6G that defines North America “as a leader” in research and development, standards, manufacturing. and adoption of the network; aligning the region’s technology industry according to a set of priorities; and in defining strategies to facilitate its implementation on the continent and around the world.

While welcome, the formation of the alliance raises questions about the moment of tension between the United States and China. As Huawei is one of the leaders in the development of the 5G network, it is very likely that the Next G Alliance was born as a result of the political and economic conflicts between the two nations, especially given the new group’s goal.