Best tablet for less than $ 1,000 to buy | Mobile phone guide

Highlight of each tablet

TudoCelular has prepared several guides to help you choose your next cell phone to buy, in addition to other cool electronics to buy. Of course, we can’t forget the tablets. We have already listed the best premium models and also the ones that are between R $ 1000 and R $ 2000, which you can see in the links below.

The models below are the best options found in the domestic market for under R $ 1000, for those who want a simpler model for reading the news, watching series, or even playing games.

Samsung May 25

Samsung May 27

The tablet market is pretty hot today with no major launches, but it’s still possible to find exciting options for every type of consumer.

And as we do in all guides, we are always looking for the most profitable products. Models are listed in order of price and this can end up changing with the constant variation of offers.

Multilaser M7S Plus

We started our list with the cheapest, the Multilaser M7S Plus. It costs less than R $ 300, so don’t expect a tablet with a recent version of Android or a lot of memory. It is a product for those who want to save money and only have basic experience.

Its processor is quad-core and comes with 1 GB of RAM, which allows you to use one or two applications at the same time. Its internal memory is only 8GB which is enough to install a reasonable amount of apps, but don’t expect to be able to install a lot of games. It has a rear and front camera and helps break the branch when you don’t have your phone nearby.

Multilaser children’s pad

If you were interested in the M7S Plus because it’s inexpensive and are planning to buy it for your little one, you might want to consider Multilaser’s Kids Plus model as well. Both offer the same screen size, quad-core processor, and the same amount of internal memory.

The difference of this model here is that it was designed for children and comes with exclusive content from the Avengers, Frozen, Mickey Mouse or Disney princesses. The tablet also comes with a rubberized shell that protects you from drops and there is parental controls for countries to control what their children do on the internet.

Philco PTB7RSG

Cheap tablets usually come with an older version of Android, so if you want to have at least Android 9 Pie, the most affordable option from a trusted brand is Philco’s PTB7RSG. a quad-core processor like Multilaser Options, but here comes with 16GB of storage to install various applications.

Having just 1GB of RAM might not seem like a lot for a tablet in this price range, but it does come with the Go version of Android, the same one found on more basic phones and weighs less than the traditional version of the Pie. There is also 3G connectivity, if you plan to use the tablet outside of the house.

Multilaser M10A

Inexpensive tablets generally have a small screen and a very low configuration. If you are looking for a good model with a 10 inch screen without paying too much, the Multilaser M10A may be a good option. It’s more affordable than the Philco we list below and also has a quad-core processor and 32GB of storage.

Its 10-inch screen has HD resolution and an IPS panel, unlike the others in the segment with a simpler screen and lower image quality. There’s a 5 MP camera on the back and 2 MP on the front for selfies and video calls. Its 5000 mAh battery guarantees good autonomy, even when using the tablet’s 3G connection.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A SM-T290

Want a more affordable Samsung tablet? South Korean has several products in the domestic market and it can be confusing when choosing. The Tab A has several variations and the SM-T290 launched last year is the one with the best setup at an affordable price.

The Tab A is a good entry option with a quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It is a basic model, not intended for heavy games, but its configuration can handle the vast majority of applications for Android. The 5100 mAh battery guarantees good battery life and there are also rear and front cameras.

Philco PTB10RSG

If you’re looking for a recent domestic market launch, there’s the cost-benefit PTB10RSG. It comes with a 10 inch display with IPS LCD panel and MediaTek MT6580 processor combined with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal space. The battery is 5000mAh as well, like the 10in Multilaser we listed.

Your Android is the 9 Pie, but not the simpler Go version of the cheaper model listed above. There’s also 3G connectivity, so you don’t need to be stuck at home to use the tablet or rely on public Wi-Fi.