Super Mquina: Kabum announces the design of a PC Gamer; see how to participate

Another edition of the Super Machine is announced today in Kabum. The latest promotion will soon feature a lucky winner with a PlayStation 5 and now we have another to enter. This time around, the winner will be offered a state-of-the-art gaming PC with very advanced settings, although Kabum has yet to reveal what they will be.

However, the store says the kit will include the latest displays, peripherals, video card, memory, police, gamer chair, and even a backpack and cell phone.

The full setup will also have a custom cooling system with accessories and lighting to give the whole thing a special touch.

The giveaway is supported by Seagate and ASUS and will also be sponsored by several companies directly related to the IT market such as HyperX, AMD, Corsair, Elgato, Husky Gaming and KaBuM! Clever.





To participate, nothing could be simpler: just download the official Kabum app from Google Play or the AppStore and register. For every R $ 100.00 of purchases at the store, you guarantee a participation voucher. Additionally, if you purchase any product from any of the brands in the poster above or are Prime Ninja, you are guaranteed double coupons.

The promotion runs from October 12, 2020 to January 16, 2021, when the draw will take place, but be aware that orders will only generate coupons until December 31, 2020.

Check out the full rules on the official website:

Finally, there is another tip: if you download the official Kabum app and sign up, you can use a free coupon to participate in the promotion in the My Account area where there is a button to access the Super promotion. Máquina. However, it is worth saying that you must stay with the app installed until the draw or you will lose the coupon.

