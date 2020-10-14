Mobility! 99 wool in shared service next week in the southern region

The cities of Florianópolis and Porto Alegre will receive, from October 19, the new 99 service, the 99Carona. The idea is to make people’s routine easier and help save money, bringing together different users who go to the same destination or take similar routes, sharing the cost of the trip.

In the first phase of implementation, the service will only be valid for travel within the municipality, and until the end of the year the service is expected to receive intercity travel and will be available in more Brazilian cities. To arrive at the value of the trip, the platform will take into account the distance traveled and the fixed costs of the car.

Since it is not an income generating activity, such as running, races are limited to five races per day. The service is also based on a passenger survey on the app, which shows that 86% of customers are interested in rides and think it’s a healthier, more accessible and safer option compared to other means of transportation. transport in terms of the Covid pandemic. 19.

In addition, 43% of users wanted to become drivers to reduce the costs of their internal trips. The 99Carona accepts a maximum of two passengers, for a total of three people per vehicle, and includes the use of a mask, traffic with windows open, and hand hygiene. These instructions are sent by the app and have been developed through advice at Sírio-Libanês Hospital.





Rideshare must be scheduled at least 15 minutes in advance and agreed to by driver and passenger, who must record their trip details in the app, such as routes, date and time, and artificial intelligence works to form the best intersections.

When passengers and drivers invite each other and accept the suggestion, the route is marked and 99 indicates, like a differential, that the passengers find the drivers at their starting address and are dropped off at their final destination, like a trip door to door. It is also possible for women to choose drivers, which makes the operation safer.

Payment is made via the application and the driver receives instantaneously at the end of the trip, if he has card 99. If he has another card, payment is made once a week.

