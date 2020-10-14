ASUS ROG Phone 3 receives special gaming profile on select ROG headsets

In July, ASUS announced its ROG Phone 3, a new smartphone in the company’s gaming lineup, packed with features aimed at users who want to get the most out of their device. Following the line’s dominance as the best option for gaming, the ROG Phone 3 launched the Snapdragon 865 Plus, improved the display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and brought an even larger 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast charge.

In addition to functionality, the device stood out for its durability, having also placed second on the DxOMark podium in the audio segment. Now, its sound functionality has improved even further, with the arrival of an update that brings a new sound profile to certain models of ASUS ROG headphones. The novelty passes into the hands of Dirac, who was responsible for the audio system of the smartphone.





According to Dirac, its “headphone optimization solution, combined with patented impulse response and amplitude corrections, digitally enhances the sound quality of headsets to deliver natural, balanced sound with location fidelity ideal for gaming and gaming. music”. In its statement, the company points out that the novelty is the result of years of working in the Hi-Fi and Home Cinema markets, with ASUS being the ideal collaborator to “put performance first”.

The new audio technology developed for the ROG Phone 3 promises to deliver excellent audio quality, maintain clear dialogues, intelligible voices and offer rich acoustics so that sounds like footsteps can be heard clearly, which is crucial. for games. The following ASUS ROG headphones are compatible with this feature:

ROG Cetra ROG Cetra Core ROG Cetra RGB ROG Delta ROG Delta Core ROG Delta White Edition ROG Strix Go 2.4 ROG Strix Fusion 300 ROG Strix Fusion 300 PNK LTD ROG Theta Electret ROG Theta 7.1

The ASUS ROG Phone 3 is not yet available in Brazil, but given the arrival of its predecessor in the country, as well as its recent endorsement by Anatel, it is virtually certain that we will see the device launch. in the Brazilian market. Unfortunately, no concrete forecast has yet been given.

