How to install Google Camera 8.0 on any Pixel phone with Android 11

At the end of September, Google launched its new line of smartphones, which bring the new Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G to the market. Along with them, the company announced news for its native camera app, which now has the Night Sight feature – for night shots – in portrait mode.

Fifteen days after the launch of the new phones, the new version of Google Camera, which arrives in version 8.0, finally begins to be made available to users. However, the first to hear from the app will only be the owners of the Pixel 5, so those with another Pixel phone will have to wait a bit longer before they have that right as well.

However, the team at the XDA Developers forum has found a way to install Google Camera version 8.0 on any other Pixel phone updated to Android 11. With this, those who don’t want to wait for the update official can test this method to use the application.

The first step to install the app on Pixel phones with Android 11 is to download the apk file through this link. After that it is necessary to install another application on the phone, which is the Split APKs Installer (SAI), the download map of which will be available at the end of this article.

Once the apk file has been downloaded and the Split APKs installer installed on the phone, it is necessary to run the phone and click on “Install APKs”. After that, just find the Google Camera apk file in the cellphone’s folders, check its box on the screen and click “Select”. After a few seconds, a new screen will appear to confirm the installation.

The tutorial team points out that the method has been tested on Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3 XL, and Pixel 4 phones, all of which have been updated to Android 11. So far, however, there are no known way to install the octave. version of Google Camera on third-party smartphones.