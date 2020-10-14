Intel Core Alder Lake-S 16C / 32T-CPU lands in the popular benchmark

An early Alder Lake-S benchmark was discovered in a popular benchmark. This chip is equipped with a hybrid architecture. We have some interesting information about its mechanics.

A mysterious “Alder Lake-S” core processor is added to the SiSoft Sandra application database. We are dealing with a first desktop processor with a hybrid architecture.

The software recognizes the existence of 16 physical cores and 32 logical cores due to the Hyper-Threading technology. Currently we do not differentiate between the so-called high-performance cores (usually 8) and the smaller so-called high-performance cores (usually 8). Alder Lake-S is to use this new approach through the hybrid architecture of the Big.LITLLE type.

Intel Alder Lake processor, Linux confirms its hybrid architecture

Alder Lake-S, 16C / 32T, supported by a 30MB L3 cache

To get back to our chip, we have a frequency of 1.4 GHz, an L3 cache of 30 MB and a 10x 1.25 MB L2 cache. All is not clear on this point. These 10 x 1.25 MB can be organized as follows. We have 8 x 1.25MB L2 cache for large cores (Golden Cove) and 2 x 1.25MB L2 cache for two groups of small Gracemont cores. All of this must be confirmed.

Unfortunately, the information stops there. We don’t have any performance data, just a little hint about the integrated graphics solution. An Intel UHD Graphics (AlderLake-S Mobile Graphics) iGPU is mentioned.