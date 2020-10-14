Coronavrus: YouTube removes fake news from COVID-19 vaccine

YouTube is growing in importance during the coronavirus pandemic. Whether as an entertainment portal even with Netflix documentaries or as a vaccine clearinghouse, steps are being taken to stop fake news from proliferating on the site.

The announcement was made by YouTube today, where the site claims that videos containing false information about vaccines being developed to fight the spread of coronaviruses will be removed. YouTube spokesperson Farshad Shadloo said:

“A COVID-19 vaccine may be imminent, so we are making sure we have the right policies in place so that we can remove the misinformation related to a COVID-19 vaccine from the platform.”

Among the main rumors of vaccines that are already being tested, including in Brazil, we have false information alleging that the application of the vaccine implants a chip in humans and that it can even cause infertility, which means which is obviously a lie.

In addition, Facebook has also announced that it will remove all advertising that urges people to give up vaccination, which is very damaging right now as other diseases continue to exist and claim lives around the world.

The most important thing is that people understand, that the vaccine is not undergoing political development, but that scientific development and the goal should not be to elect a candidate, but to save lives and make our lives normal. as soon as possible. and this will not be possible without the contribution of all.