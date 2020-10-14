Sci-Tech

Pure Loop 280, the complete test

Pure Loop 280 from Be Quiet!

Be Quiet returns to the AIO watercooling market with the introduction of Pure Loop. The program includes three models and so-called controlled pricing.

These liquid cooling solutions have several special features to highlight. One of the most noticeable concerns the positioning of the pump at the level of the pipes. Added to this is a decrease in view of the increase in aRGB. Even though it’s an AIO, the circuit is not crimped. Coolant can be topped up to improve longevity and ensure maximum performance over the long term.

We invite you to discover its services in detail by testing the Pure Loop 280. It is advertised under the bar of € 105.

