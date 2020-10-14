Warehouse Management System Market Detailed Analysis 2020-2025:Top Key Players like Manhattan Associates, Blue Yonder, HighJump, Oracle, SAP, IBM and Others.

Warehouse Management System Market 2020-2025, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The Warehouse Management System (WMS) Market was valued at USD 2.4 Billion in 2020 and is likely to reach USD 5.1 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Warehouse Management System Market:

Manhattan Associates (US)

Blue Yonder (JDA Software) (US)

HighJump (Körber) (US)

Oracle (US)

SAP (Germany)

IBM (US)

Infor (US)

PSI (US)

PTC (Germany)

Tecsys (Canada)

BluJay Solutions (UK)

Epicor Software (US)

The WMS market for services is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Need for increased efficiency, constant upgrades to ensure data security, and improved operations of WMS software are the major factors boosting the demand for WMS services. Governments around the world have been encouraging the use of WMS in warehouses to improve the autonomy of processing.

The 3PL industry is one of the major industries driving the growth of the WMS market. Factors such as the growing need for efficient order management, increased outsourcing of logistics and transportation operations, and globalization of supply chain networks have fueled the adoption of warehouse management systems in the 3PL industry. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, a complete 360° transformation in business operations and logistic processes can be observed.

