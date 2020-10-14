Google Recorder 2.0 debuts on Pixel 5 with audio editing, smart scrolling and more

Announced in October 2019 as one of the exclusive tools of the Pixel 4 family, the Google Recorder has brought users a function that has already been well consolidated in many apps on the Play Store, but unlike having the touch from Google. Using Android’s artificial intelligence technologies, the app is able to accurately transcribe any recorded audio, making it easy to manipulate, edit and share.

With the arrival of the Pixel 5, the acclaimed feature is about to get even smarter and more useful, with the announcement of Google Recorder 2.0. As its version number suggests, Google is releasing a major update that will renew the app as a whole, offering a number of new features, while improving what was previously offered.

The first big addition is smart scrolling, which will make it easier to navigate in a longer sound. If your recording is longer than 150 words, Google Recorder will automatically set important keywords, identifying multiple parts of the media. It will then be possible to use the side scroll bar or to tap on the defined keywords to quickly access a certain segment.

Another good news is the possibility to edit the recordings directly from the app, while modifying the transcriptions. When you tap the scissors icon while viewing an audio, the user will be taken to the edit screen. In it, it is possible to remove entire sections with the Delete button, or even cut parts of the medium with the Crop button, which will remove what is not selected in a sentence.

Google Recorder 2.0 has also acquired a new tool to make life easier for those who want to share recordings on social networks, which do not always accept audio files. The app will convert the audio clip to video by selecting “video clip” from the share menu. From there, it will be possible to customize the theme, content and layout of the video, however, the function is limited to 60 second recordings.

Finally, Google Recorder 2.0 also introduces the text correction feature. With it, it is possible to quickly correct a word in the automatic transcription of the application, just long press on the word to be corrected or even deleted. At the moment, the feature only works with individual words, although future updates may extend the feature.

Google Recorder 2.0 is now available for Pixel 5, although it is now possible to port the app to older models of the Pixel family via APKs. On other devices, it is also possible to install an APK outside of the Play Store, however caution is required and there is no guarantee that the application is compatible with your smartphone.

Google Pixel 5 is not yet available in Brazilian stores.