Latest Silicone Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth During 2020 to 2025 | The Dow Chemical Company, Wacker Chemie AG, Elkem ASA, Momentive and Others.

Silicone Market 2020-2025, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The Global Silicone Market size is expected to grow from USD 14.0 Billion in 2020 to USD 23.3 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Silicone Market:

The Dow Chemical Company (US)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.(Japan)

Elkem ASA (Norway)

Momentive (US)

KCC Corporation (South Korea)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Gelest Inc. (US)

Innospec Inc. (US)

The industrial process segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. It is growing rapidly due to the increasing demand for silicone materials in applications, such as lubricants, anti-foaming agents in offshore drilling, paper production, industrial coatings, and paint additives. Silicone-based sealants are used in demanding industrial processes requiring resistance to high pressure, temperature and corrosion, and adaptation to all types of surfaces.

Competitive Landscape of Silicone Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Expansions

3.2 Acquisitions

3.3 Agreements & Joint Ventures

3.4 New Product Launches

Reason to access this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall silicone market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

