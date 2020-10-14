Pet Monitoring Camera Market May Expand Rapidly Post 2020 | Petcube, Pawbo, Motorola

Pet monitoring camera refers to is a video camera that records petâ€™s activities. Pet monitoring camera market has high growth prospects owing to the rise in the number of pet ownership, changing lifestyle standard fueled by rise in disposable income, and increasing concerns regarding pet wellbeing. Further, technological advancement in pet monitoring cameras such as Wi-Fi and cloud-based cameras for real-time monitoring. For instance, VAVA launched a mobile pet camera to help pet owners remotely monitor, their pets. In addition growing popularity of pet monitoring cameras among millennial pet owners expected to drive the demand for pet monitoring cameras over the forecasted period.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Petcube (United States),Furbo (Taiwan) ,Pawbo (Taiwan),Motorola (United States),Wagz, Inc. (United States),Vimtag (United States),Cleverdog (China),Hive (United Kingdom)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Communication, Monitoring, Real-Time Bark Alert, Treat Dispensing, Remote Training, Video and Photo Capture, Other), End-User (Pet Parents, Veterinarians, Professional Trainers, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Emphasizing On Development of Technologically Enhanced Products for Real Time Monitoring

Challenges that Market May Face:

The unwillingness of Pet Owners to Buy Owing To High Price of Products

Growth Drivers

Increasing Number of Pet Ownerships

Rising Concern over the Well-Being of Pets among Pet Owners

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Pet Monitoring Camera Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Pet Monitoring Camera market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Pet Monitoring Camera Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Pet Monitoring Camera

Chapter 4: Presenting the Pet Monitoring Camera Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Pet Monitoring Camera market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Pet Monitoring Camera Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Pet Monitoring Camera Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

