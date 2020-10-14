Windows 10 dominates and Windows 7 advances! ?

The introduction of Windows 10 continues. The latest operating system from Microsoft sets a new record in September 2020. Windows 7 is still so advanced that it takes second place in the “mainstream” segment as the most widely used operating system in the world.

According to the latest figures from NetMarketShare, Windows 10 has now passed the 61% market share mark. Of the 61.26%, it is the most popular operating system in the “mainstream” segment. At the same time, and although abandoned since January 2020, Windows 7 is still there. It was launched in 2009 and continues to be the second most popular choice despite obvious security risks.

In detail, Windows 10 rose from 60.57% in August to 61.26% in September 2020. This increase is logical and is expected as its big rival Windows 7 is no longer supported by Microsoft. The situation is forcing consumers and businesses to give it up.

Windows 10 and 7 will be further developed in September 2020

However, the situation is not that simple. As we have emphasized many times, it is not easy to change the operating system. The operation is difficult as many problems can arise. This explains the popularity of Windows 7. It even allows itself to go from 22.31% to 22.77%.

This jump is likely to be temporary as the situation will continue to get worse. One day or another it will have to be given up, it is inevitable in the long run. In fact, Microsoft believes that it needs to be done immediately.

The argument is based on security. This system is now maintenance free. Obviously, the giant no longer offers security and bug fixes. In reality this is not entirely true as maintenance is still relevant. However, the formula pays off.