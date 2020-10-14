Windows 10 may receive functionality to copy and paste files with Android integration

For a few years now, Microsoft has made available, via Windows 10, the Cloud Clipboard functionality, which allows files to be copied to a device with this version of the operating system and to be pasted on another device with the same settings. This is useful, for example, for those who use a working setup with two machines and want to transfer files and texts between the two machines faster.

However, the limitation – so far – is that this connection is only possible between two devices running Windows 10 and, therefore, does not make life easier for those who also use cell phones for work.

Now, however, Tech Radar points out that this smartphone compatibility is about to happen – at least for phones with the Android operating system. According to the portal, the Redmond giant is already working on the integration between the Cloud Clipboard in Windows 10 and SwiftKey – which is its custom keyboard app for mobile devices with Google software.

With this in place, users will be able to copy texts to the computer and paste them into an input bar on the cell phone, using the SwiftKey app.

In addition, the company created by Bill Gates is also developing a new interface for the Cloud Clipboard existing in Windows 10, which promises to improve integration with mobile devices.

So far, however, there is no provision for compatibility of the feature with Apple phones, but Tech Radar guarantees that soon Apple phones will have this feature as well.

It should be remembered that SwiftKey’s beta app has already received an update recently which allows the keyboard theme to follow the guidelines set in the mobile operating system.