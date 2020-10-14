Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size Estimation, Industry Demand, Growth Trend, Chain Structure, Supply and Demand Forecast (2020-2025)

Integrated Workplace Management System Market 2020-2025, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market size is projected to grow from USD 2.6 Billion in 2020 to USD 4.6 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.5% from 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Integrated Workplace Management System Market:

IBM (United States [US])

Oracle (US)

Trimble(US)

Planon (Netherlands)

Accruent (US)

Archibus (US)

Service Works Global (United Kingdom [UK])

Causeway (UK)

SAP (Germany)

FSI (FM Solutions) (UK)

…………..CONTINUED

The solution segment is projected to contribute majorly to the market, while the services segment is projected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period. This growth is supported by the need for upgrades and maintenance of existing solutions. These solutions help in the alignment of administrative, technical, infrastructural, and environmental support functions to fulfill the core objective of businesses.

The manufacturing vertical is expected to hold the largest market size in the IWMS market. With rapid technology implementation across the manufacturing vertical, the degree of competitiveness among organizations has increased drastically. As a result, organizations are keen to implement efficient workplace solutions in their manufacturing facilities.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 62%, Tier 2 – 23%, and Tier 3 – 15%

By Designation: C-level executives– 38%, Director Level – 30%, and Others – 32%

By Region: North America – 40%,Europe– 15%, APAC– 35%,MEA – 5%, Latin America – 5%

Competitive Landscape of Integrated Workplace Management System Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Scenario

2.1 New Product/Solution Launches And Enhancements

2.2 Acquisitions

2.3 Partnerships, Agreements, And Collaborations

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

3.4 Emerging Companies

