EK-Loop CMS, simple and efficient for securing the RGB cabling of your PC

With the EK-Loop CMS, EK presents an accessory that RGB enthusiasts will probably love. Why is ? What’s the point and how much does it cost

Any home improvement will tell you that RGB in a PC requires patience and organization. Why ? Its generalization quickly creates a multiplication of cables and connections. The operation is not “mission impossible” but requires organization.

Aside from the arrangement and progression of all these beautiful people, we need to pay attention to the connections between the masculine and feminine headings. Without a specific consolidation system, this link is fragile. This is exactly where the EK accessories, the EK-Loop CMS, come in.

EK-Loop CMS

The idea is very simple and devilishly effective. We are dealing with a type of Velcro, the shape of which allows two RGB headers (male and female) to be surrounded to prevent them from coming off.

The manufacturer sells a pack of six units at a price of € 4.90.