OnePlus Buds Z announced with new format, water resistance and insanely low price

Next to the announcement of the new OnePlus 8T, the Chinese manufacturer presented at its event at the beginning of the afternoon of this Wednesday (14) the very last surprising wireless headset option for the extremely affordable price and some features very interesting for the cost.

The new OnePlus Buds Z hits the market next month with an even lower price tag than the current OnePlus Buds and some format changes, providing greater comfort for users who prefer headphones with in-ear tips, reducing a part of the noise with the rubbers.

The phone uses a charging case very similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Buds, making it very difficult to tell each one apart if the models haven’t adopted the company logo on the cover, but the similarities end there.

The OnePlus Buds Z comes with rods for the device’s battery, which the manufacturer claims provides up to 20 hours of music playback, with 5 hours of battery life from the earbuds themselves plus 15 hours with the fully charged case.

Other product highlights include Bass Boost function for more powerful bass, IP55 certification for protection against light splashes, Quick Pair for instant pairing when opening the case, Quick Switch for audio control with finger touch, low latency for games thanks to Bluetooth 5.0 and access to the Google Assistant with two taps on the phone.

OnePlus also collaborated with artist Steven Harrington to create a special edition of Buds Z with a charging case and earphones in different colors and with exclusive artwork.

The OnePlus Buds Z doesn’t offer the features of more powerful models like active noise cancellation and wireless charging for one simple reason: to keep the price extremely low. In the US, the new Buds Z will cost just $ 49 (R $ 273), more affordable than the launch price of the first Buds presented alongside the OnePlus North. The launch takes place in November.