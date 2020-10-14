Sci-Tech

Corsair announces its Qatar Pro wireless gaming mouse

rej October 14, 2020

Corsair, a global leader in gaming peripherals and high performance components, today announced the launch of the Qatar Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse with Slipstream Wireless Technology.

Weighing in at just 96g, it’s perfect for fast FPS and MOBA gaming sessions. With its compact, symmetrical shape that is ideal for all grip styles, the Qatar Pro Wireless is perfect for any PC gamer.

The Qatar Pro Wireless offers gaming-class wireless performance with a latency of less than 1 ms thanks to its slipstream wireless technology. This enables a faster connection than with Wired, which records every movement, clicks and scrolls at the crucial moment.

Corsair Qatar Pro wireless mouse

The Qatar Pro Wireless is powered by a single AA battery with a runtime of up to 135 hours and has an optical sensor with 10,000 DPI and three DPI presets that can be activated on the fly. The six buttons are fully programmable with the Corsair iCUE software. This allows you to combine multiple commands into macros with one click, assign keys and buttons to a more convenient location, and much more.

Qatar Pro Wireless, the lightest mouse in the CORSAIR range, offers exceptional performance at a very affordable price.

Qatar Pro Wireless, availability, warranty and pricing

The Corsair Qatar Pro wireless gaming mouse is available now in the Corsair online shop and will soon be available from authorized dealers and resellers in the global Corsair network. The KATAR PRO WIRELESS comes with a two year warranty and is backed by Corsair’s global customer support network.

The recommended price for this Qatar Pro Wireless is € 49.99 incl.

rej

Related Articles

October 14, 2020
1

Global Airborne Telemetry Market: Global Analysis Of Key Manufacturers, Dynamics & Forecast 2018-2025

October 8, 2020
11

Facility Management System Market In-Depth Qualitative Insights & Future Growth Analysis 2020-2026 | IBM, Oracle, SAP, Archibus, Trimble, Broadcom

October 11, 2020
2

Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Size, Comprehensive Analysis, Development Strategy, Future Plans and Industry Growth with High CAGR by Forecast 2026 | COVID-19 Impact

October 14, 2020
2

Welding Equipment & Consumables Market Globally by 2025: Industry Key Players – Panasonic Corporation, Lincoln Electric, Miller Electric, etc.

Close