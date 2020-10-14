Corsair announces its Qatar Pro wireless gaming mouse

Corsair, a global leader in gaming peripherals and high performance components, today announced the launch of the Qatar Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse with Slipstream Wireless Technology.

Weighing in at just 96g, it’s perfect for fast FPS and MOBA gaming sessions. With its compact, symmetrical shape that is ideal for all grip styles, the Qatar Pro Wireless is perfect for any PC gamer.

The Qatar Pro Wireless offers gaming-class wireless performance with a latency of less than 1 ms thanks to its slipstream wireless technology. This enables a faster connection than with Wired, which records every movement, clicks and scrolls at the crucial moment.

The Qatar Pro Wireless is powered by a single AA battery with a runtime of up to 135 hours and has an optical sensor with 10,000 DPI and three DPI presets that can be activated on the fly. The six buttons are fully programmable with the Corsair iCUE software. This allows you to combine multiple commands into macros with one click, assign keys and buttons to a more convenient location, and much more.

Qatar Pro Wireless, the lightest mouse in the CORSAIR range, offers exceptional performance at a very affordable price.

Qatar Pro Wireless, availability, warranty and pricing

The Corsair Qatar Pro wireless gaming mouse is available now in the Corsair online shop and will soon be available from authorized dealers and resellers in the global Corsair network. The KATAR PRO WIRELESS comes with a two year warranty and is backed by Corsair’s global customer support network.

The recommended price for this Qatar Pro Wireless is € 49.99 incl.