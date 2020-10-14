Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Industry Information, Trends, Outlook, Analysis and Forecast to 2026|Industry Key Players-Infosys Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Schrödinger, LLC, Dassault Systèmes,  Charles River

Drug Discovery Informatics market research report has been organized with most up-to-date insight and analysis to give maximum benefits to the pharmaceutical industry. The scope of this Drug Discovery Informatics market research report involves industry research, customer insights, market sizing and forecast, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, innovation trends, technology evolution, and distribution channel assessment. Besides, this industry analysis report also includes historic data, present and future market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. The Drug Discovery Informatics market report can be used by both established and new players in the industry for complete understanding of the market.

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.85 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 4.34 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.27% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing investment on R&D is driving the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in drug discovery informatics market are Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Schrödinger, LLC, Dassault Systèmes, Charles River, Selvita, Certara, L.P., GVK Biosciences Private Limited, Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc, OpenEye Scientific Software, IO Informatics, Inc., Albany Molecular Research Inc., Insilico Medicine, Charles River, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

Segmentation: `Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market

By Function

(Sequencing & Target Data Analysis, Docking, Molecular Modelling, Libraries & Database Preparation, Other Functions),

Solutions

(Software, Services),

End- User

(Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROS), Other End Users),

Product

(Discovery Informatics, Development Informatics),

Mode

(In-House Informatics, Outsourced Informatics),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Accenture announced the launch of their open partner ecosystem whose main aim is to help the software vendors and life sciences companies so that they can do drug discovery. It will help the companies to improve their efficiency and productivity. This will also give the access to the researchers to do genomics data analysis, biological data storage, biological registration etc.

In February 2018, Certara announced the launch of their new informatics platform version 10 of D360™. It is a visualize solution which will be used in cheminformatics and bioinformatics data sources which help the researcher to decide whether it is useful or not. This will help the researcher in quick decision making. It also has new presentation capability that will simply convert raw data into the sample view.

Market Drivers:

Increasing rate of oncology and infectious disease is driving the growth of drug discovery informatics.

Increasing investment on R&D is driving the market

Market Restraints:

High installation cost is restraining the growth of this market

Lack of trained and skilled professional is restraining.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Drug Discovery Informatics Market

8 Drug Discovery Informatics Market, By Service

9 Drug Discovery Informatics Market, By Deployment Type

10 Drug Discovery Informatics Market, By Organization Size

11 Drug Discovery Informatics Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

