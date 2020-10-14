Global Fertility Services Market Expanding Application Areas To Drive The Global Market Growth 2026||Top Trending Key Players -Virtus Health, CooperSurgical, Inc., Vitrolife, CARE Fertility, INVO Bioscience, Monash IVF, Fertility Focus

Fertility Services market research report has been organized with most up-to-date insight and analysis to give maximum benefits to the healthcare industry. The scope of this Fertility Services market research report involves industry research, customer insights, market sizing and forecast, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, innovation trends, technology evolution, and distribution channel assessment. Besides, this industry analysis report also includes historic data, present and future market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. The Fertility Services market report can be used by both established and new players in the industry for complete understanding of the market.

The global fertility services market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 20,398.07 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 41,396.21 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 9.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the changing lifestyle and increasing infertility rates.

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Olympus Corporation, Cook, The Cooper Companies Inc., Instituto Bernabeu, Virtus Health, CooperSurgical, Inc., Vitrolife, CARE Fertility, INVO Bioscience, Monash IVF, Fertility Focus, Carolinas Fertility Institute, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Merck KGaA, LABOTECT GMBH, Genea Limited, Medicover, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Progyny, Inc., CryoChoice, LLC., Millendo Therapeutics, Inc., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, LifeGlobal / CooperSurgical and IVFtech ApS.

Segmentation: Global Fertility Services Market

By Cause of Infertility

(Male infertility, Female infertility),

Procedure

(Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), In-Vitro Fertilization, Artificial Insemination, Surrogacy, Others),

Services

(Donor, Non-donor),

End-User

(Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Clinical Research Institutes, Surgical centers),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers

Rising median age of first-time pregnancies in women

Decreasing fertility rate in women

Easy accessibility of ovulation monitors on e-commerce websites

Increasing acceptance of basal body temperature-based ovulation monitors

Market Restraints

Lack of the predictive power or precision to confirm ovulation

Unconfirmed precision of urine-based ovulation monitors in PCOS/PCOD patients

