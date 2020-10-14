Between the lines: Apple will charge more than advertised for iPhone 12 and Mini

It’s always important to read between the lines, or even what Apple ends up not saying when it goes public to make new iPhones official.

Yesterday we saw that the company introduced four new phones, which will start at US $ 699, but not quite: the value in question was announced for the iPhone 12 Mini, but by going to the Apple site, at the United States, you find out that this value is only valid for those who buy the product with AT&T or Verizon.

Whoever chooses competitors, Sprint or T Mobile, will pick up the device at prices starting at $ 729 depending on the amount of internal memory. The same goes for the iPhone 12, which has been advertised to start at $ 799, but only if purchased with the two carriers mentioned in the previous paragraph. Outside of this context, prices start at $ 829.

And what does that change for those who are not in the United States? Well, if the total price of new iPhones starts at $ 729 and $ 829, that means the prices in other countries, including Brazil, can be a bit more cruel.

Yesterday (13), Apple already promoted a series of increases in Brazil, with the iPhone XR going from R $ 4,299 to R $ 4,999 and the iPhone 11 going from R $ 4,999 to R $ 5,699. That alone says that the new generation of smartphones shouldn’t arrive for less than R $ 5,699 for the basics here. With the “novelty” of that US $ 30 that was hidden in the account, the news is to leave any Brazilian who wants the new phones with extra chills.

However, the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max actually have prices starting at $ 999 and $ 1,099, with no pranks or hidden carrier discounts.

It should be remembered that last month Apple also increased the prices of its tablets and Apple Watch in the country, with readjustments of up to 40%.

Are you excited about the arrival of the iPhone 12 in Brazil? Tell us in the comments!