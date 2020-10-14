Latest Report on Sulfur Fertilizers Market by Industry Development Trend Analysis and Forecasts 2025

Sulfur Fertilizers Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2025.

The Sulfur Fertilizers Market is estimated to be valued at USD 4.6 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5.1 Billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 2.2%.

#Key Players- Nutrien, Ltd. (Canada),Yara International ASA (Norway),The Mosaic Company(US),ICL (Israel),K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany),EuroChem Group (Switzerland),The Kugler Company (US),Koch Industries, Inc (US),Nufarm Limited (Australia),Balchem Inc. (US),Sapec S.A. (Belgium),Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc. (Belgium),Coromandel International Ltd (India),Compass Minerals(US),Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd. (India),Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited (India),Tiger-Sul Products LLC (US),SQM S.A. (Chile),Nutri-Tech Solutions Pty Ltd. (Australia),Shell Sulphur Solutions (US),Sulphur Mills Ltd (India).

Sulfate containing fertilizers offer advantages of providing sulfur in the sulfate form, which is readily available for plant uptake. Sulfate sulfur is relatively mobile in most soils and moves freely with soil moisture, particularly in the upper levels of the soil profile. The sulfates segment is projected to be the largest segment due to the high consumption of ammonium sulfate, single super phosphate, and ammonium phosphate sulfate across the world.

By crop type, the sulfur fertilizers market is segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and other crop types. The dominance of the oilseeds & pulses segment is attributed to the high sulfur requirements, particularly in canola and soybean. Furthermore, sulfur helps in the synthesis of oil and improves protein production in pulses.

