Latest Kaolin Market: Market Landscape, Growth Prospects and Vendor Analysis by 2025 (Imerys S.A, BASF SE, Ashapura Group, EICL Limited, KaMin LLC and Others.)

Latest Kaolin Market: Market Landscape, Growth Prospects and Vendor Analysis by 2025

Kaolin Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2025.

The Global Kaolin Market size is estimated to be USD 3.1 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.1 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2025.

Imerys S.A. (France)

BASF SE (Germany)

Ashapura Group (India)

EICL Limited (India)

SCR-Sibelco N.V. (Belgium)

KaMin LLC (US)

Thiele Kaolin Company (US)

LASSELSBERGER Group (Hungary)

Quarzwerke GmbH (Germany)

Sedlecky kaolin a. s. (Czech Republic)

I-Minerals lnc. (Canada)

20 Microns Limited (India)

Minotaur Exploration Limited (Australia)

R. Grace & Co. (US)

Shree Ram Group (India)

KERAMOST a.s. (Czech Republic)

Uma Group of Kaolin (India)

Jiangxi Sincere Mineral Industry Co. Ltd. (China)

Active Minerals International LLC (US)

The paper segment accounted for the largest share of the kaolin market in 2019.The paper segment was the largest end-use industry in the global kaolin market in 2019 and is projected to grow in the coming years. Paper is widely being used in paper packaging and print media.

The delaminated segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to high-quality, low abrasive delaminated kaolin products. The process of delamination involves using a strong force to cleave apart individual platelets from a stack, but without causing any fractures in the platelets.

