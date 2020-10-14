Hydraulic Fluid Market a comprehensive study by key players- Royal Dutch Shell PLC, ExxonMobil, BP p.l.c, Chevron Corporation, Total S.A, Petrochina Company Limited and Others.

Hydraulic Fluid Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2025.

The Global Hydraulic Fluid Market is expected to reach USD 9.0 Billion by 2025 from USD 7.7 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Hydraulic Fluid Market:

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Netherlands)

ExxonMobil (US)

BP p.l.c. (UK)

Chevron Corporation (US)

Total S.A. (France)

Petrochina Company Limited (China)

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Sinopec Limited (China)

Fuchs Petrolub AG (Germany)

Valvoline (US)

Lukoil (Russia)

Petronas (Malaysia)

Gazprom Neft (Russia)

Pertamina (Indonesia)

OEM is expected to be the faster-growing segment during the period from 2020 to 2025. This is attributed to the development of new hydraulic fluid products with better properties and extended life. Hence, more the life of the initial hydraulic fluid, less the maintenance cycle of the equipment.

Mineral oil was the largest segment in the global hydraulic fluid market in 2019. The easy availability and low cost of mineral oil-based hydraulic fluid drive the demand for this segment. There is growing demand for these hydraulic fluids from APAC and the Middle East & Africa.

