GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090, the shortage will last for several months

Will the GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090 be available in series soon? According to Nvidia’s CEO, it won’t be won. The shortage will continue until the end of the year. What’s happening ?

Nvidia isn’t sure if its new GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090 are available. According to Jensen Huang, the company’s big boss, the shortage will not be corrected immediately. The next few months will be difficult.

In a question-and-answer session, he said

“I believe that demand will exceed our total supply all year round.”

High demand for GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090?

According to him, this deficiency has nothing to do with supply problems. The problem is elsewhere. There would be too much demand. It would be unknown even in a decade. On this issue he stressed

“The 3080 and 3090 have a demand problem, not a supply problem. The demand is much higher than we expected – and we really expected a lot. Retailers will tell you. You haven’t seen a phenomenon like this in over a decade. (…) Even if we knew the total demand, I don’t think it’s possible to increase supply that quickly. (…) The yields are great, the product deliveries are fantastic and everything sells out instantly. (…) I don’t think there is a real problem to be solved. It is a phenomenon to observe, it is just a phenomenon. “

Nvidia has also postponed the launch of the GeForce RTX 3070 for a few days.

GeForce RTX 3070, availability postponed to October 29th

The card should logically have an equally important success, if not a more important one, because of its performance / price ratio.

Jensen Huang’s comments come together with the latest information from China. In the past few days, various leaks have announced that these bottlenecks will not be resolved immediately. The situation will last at least until 2021.

However, Nvidia has to be careful because this situation can be “annoying”. Not all gamers are necessarily willing to wait months or find themselves in a downward spiral of volatile price hikes. Add to this the imminent arrival of Big Navi at AMD. If the performances are there and so is the offer, an alternative is possible … continued