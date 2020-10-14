Global Genomic Medicine Market Analysis By Application, Types, Region And Business Growth Drivers By 2027||Upcoming Trends By Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., DEEP GENOMICS, Congenica Ltd., Editas Medicine & Others

Genomic medicine market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 9.70% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing scientific research on genomic medicine is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

The major players covered in the genomic medicine market report are BioMed Central Ltd, Cleveland Clinic., Genome Medical, Inc., Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., DEEP GENOMICS, Congenica Ltd., Editas Medicine, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Market Drivers

Rising government investment in the precision medicine is expected to drive the market growth.

increasing application area of genome, increasing number of genomics project and increasing usage for advanced sequencing in cancer pharmacogenomics & rare disorder diagnosis.

Market Restraints:

Dearth of awareness among healthcare providers, volatility in the regulation scenario and lack of adoption of genomic medicine will hamper the market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Application

(Oncology, Cardiology, Paediatrics, Endocrinology, Respiratory Medicine, Rare Genetic Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Others),

End- User

(Hospitals, Clinics, Academic Institutions, Research Institutions), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

